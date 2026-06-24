Speed camera fines to increase in work zones beginning July 1 | WSDOT

An important safety tool for Washington drivers and road crews will soon enter a new phase with a steeper penalty for its first infraction.

After more than a year of trying to change driver behavior, the Work Zone Speed Camera Program’s first infraction will result in a fine.

Last year, the Legislature voted to change the fine for a first-time infraction from $0 to $125, beginning July 1. Penalties for second and all subsequent infractions remain $248.

The increase comes after the cameras have been used more than 900 times at about 50 job sites since enforcement began on April 16, 2025. So far, 85,000 work zone speed camera infractions have been issued statewide. 77,000 of those were first-time infractions.

PROGRAM GOALS

Cameras are rotated through different work zones to encourage people to slow down, not to make money. The program recently expanded into eastern Washington and continues adding more cameras, with 15 planned for use by 2027.

Enforcement began on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Early research shows that ongoing use of the work zone speed cameras reduces speeds.

A Washington State Patrol trooper reviews images and data for every potential infraction and determines whether a violation occurred. A notice of infraction is mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 30 days. Those who receive an infraction can acknowledge it, review it, contest it or pay the fine on the program’s website.

The cameras only record speeding vehicles when work crews are present at a job site. Work zones can be active during the day or at night, so drivers should always treat them as active.