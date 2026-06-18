King County announces June 22 burn ban, reminds fireworks illegal in unincorporated areas

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the King County Department of Local Services.

With warmer temperatures and a busy soccer summer in the forecast, King County is taking several steps to help remind the community the importance of fire safety.

The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures this summer. That will create drier conditions and increase the risk of fire.

Given that forecast, Fire Marshal Eric Urban has issued a Stage 1 Burn Ban for unincorporated King County that will take effect Monday, June 22.

And with the July 4th holiday in a couple of weeks, Urban also is reminding the community that the use and sale of fireworks in unincorporated King County is prohibited.

“With the World Cup coming to King County, along with America’s 250th birthday on July 4th, we know this is going to be a busy and active summer,” Urban said. “We appreciate that people will want to celebrate with their friends and neighbors. We just want them to remember during this time of extremely dry conditions, the risk of fire is high. There are things they can do – and not do – to reduce that risk while still enjoying themselves. That includes adhering to the Stage 1 Burn Ban, not using fireworks, and adhering to a Stage 2 Burn Ban if called. It goes a long way toward keeping unwanted fires to a minimum.”

STAGE 1 BURN BAN

The Stage 1 Burn Ban for unincorporated King County takes effect at 12:01 a.m., Monday, June 22. It prohibits yard debris fires and fires set to clear land.

It does not apply to recreational fires or gas/propane appliances, including grills, pellet smokers, or charcoal grills.

The ban is being issued in conjunction with the King County Fire Chiefs Association and King County Fire Marshals Association.

Urban also encourages people who smoke to use extreme caution with their ashes or when they’re extinguishing cigarettes.

There are also rules for approved recreational or campfires:

Firewood must be seasoned and dry.

The fire must be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, like those typically found in campgrounds.

The fire must not be used to dispose of debris.

The fire must grow no larger than three feet wide

The fire must be in a clear spot, at least 10 feet away from all vegetation.

Overhanging branches must be at least 20 feet above the flames.

The fire must be at least 25 feet away from any structure.

The fire must always be attended by an alert person with equipment that can put out the fire (such as a shovel and a five-gallon bucket of water, or a connected and charged water hose).

After use, campfires must be completely extinguished by pouring water or moist soil over them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

No burning is allowed when the wind speed is greater than 15 miles per hour.

If smoke or ash from the fire causes a nuisance to any neighbors, the fire must be extinguished.

Get the latest information on current burn bans by visiting the Department of Local Services’ Fire Safety Burn Bans page.

FIREWORKS PROHIBITED IN UNINCORPORATED KING COUNTY

This year, America is celebrating its 250th birthday. For many, the July 4th holiday means fireworks.

Urban reminds everyone that the use and sale of consumer fireworks are prohibited in the unincorporated areas of King County, including communities such as White Center, Skyway, East Federal Way, Fairwood, and the East Renton area.

Fireworks enforcement will be managed by the Code Enforcement team in the Permitting Division of the Department of Local Services. Code Enforcement will investigate complaints received about illegal fireworks use and/or sales in unincorporated King County.

You can report violations online;you will be asked to sign in or create an account on our customer service system. You can also call 206-848-08

Much like reporting a building safety or nuisance issue, reporting fireworks violations will require giving a specific property address. And if the person reporting the violation wants King County to take enforcement action, that person must be willing to testify in person or by written declaration at a hearing concerning the date, time, and location where they witnessed the illegal acts. If the complaint is anonymous or the complainant is not willing to testify, then the owner of the property where discharge of illegal fireworks is reported will be sent a letter with information about the fireworks ban.