Light rail draws record crowds for America’s World Cup match

Link light rail drew approximately 280,000 riders when the United States and Australia met in the World Cup Friday, June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle far exceeding the previous high mark of 220,000 set earlier this year during the Seahawks Super Bowl parade.

Light rail operated at peak service from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. June 19, bringing soccer fans from across the region for a noon kickoff between the United States and Australia, supporting afternoon celebrations after a 2-0 American victory, and then delivering a sold-out Mariners crowd to and from T-Mobile Park, according to a June 23 Sound Transit news release that included the preliminary ridership numbers.

“Friday (June 19) was a momentous day for Sound Transit, with the highest ridership in our agency history,” said CEO Dow Constantine. “We operated at peak service well into the evening on a day our region proudly hosted both a World Cup match and a highly attended Mariners game. As our region welcomed fans from around the world, we helped ensure they got to and from games safely. I’m grateful to all our employees and partners who made this record-setting day possible.”

A crowd of 66,925 filled Lumen Field, known as Seattle Stadium during the World Cup, for the American victory. That night, 45,775 packed T-Mobile Park for the Mariners.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay loved seeing the big ridership numbers.

“Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and King County has risen to the occasion, with Sound Transit demonstrating the vital role transit plays in our communities,” Zahilay said. “It has been a joy seeing visitors experience everything our region has to offer. I’m grateful to our transit agencies and employees who have helped keep the region moving safely and reliably.”

With multiple days during the World Cup tournament thus far exceeding 200,000 plus boardings and the potential of Team USA in a Seattle knockout round match on July 6, preparations for sustained high demand on light rail continue, according to Sound Transit. Passengers are reminded to come early, stay late, and use the preferred stations: Pioneer Square for passengers from the north, Stadium from the south, and International District for passengers from the East and those with accessibility concerns.

Light rail drew an estimated 210,000 gameday boardings in Seattle’s first World Cup game June 15 when Egypt played Belgium, according to Sound Transit.

Methodology explanation: Ridership estimates are based on a rapid-turnaround review of available Automatic Passenger Counter (APC) data and should be considered an early directional estimate. Because APC data continues to be received and validated after the operating day, the estimates are derived from a partial reporting sample and extrapolated to the full fleet. The most recent service periods currently have the lowest reporting rates, meaning the estimates may increase or decrease as additional vehicle data is processed and validated.