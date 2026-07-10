Kent-based Blue Origin seeks $10 billion in outside funding

Kent-based Blue Origin plans to raise $10 billion from outside investors to back its rocket engines, reusable launch vehicles, lunar landers and satellite systems.

It would be the first outside investment for the company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He started Blue Orgin in 2000 in Kent.

The company is reportedly working to raise $10 billion from investors led by Coatue Management, according to a July 9 report by spacenews.com. The round would value the company at $130 billion. The New York Times first reported the planned investment. Coatue Management is a global investment firm based in New York City. It was founded in 1999 by Philippe and Thomas Laffont.

Blue Origin, as of July 10, hadn’t announced any investment.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp, however, appeared to confirm the investment in a July 8 memo to employees, according to spacenews.com. Limp said the investment “represents confidence in our mission, our strategy and most importantly, the work each of you has done to build Blue into the company it is today.”

The funding would be Blue Origin’s first outside investment. Bezos has used his earnings from Amazon to fund the company. He sold $1 billion of Amazon stock annually to fund the company and recently increased that amount, according to spacenews.com.

Bezos continues to compete against Elon Musk-owned SpaceX in the aerospace business. The outside funding will value Blue Origin at $130 billion, according to cnbc.com.

Coatue is expected to contribute $4 billion and Bezos $2 billion toward the $10 billion, according to cnbc.com. Several major investors are expected to contribute the other $4 billion.