Chick-fil-A opening in Maple Valley June 4

A Chick-fil-A is opening in Maple Valley on June 4. Image courtesy Chick-fil-A

A new Chick-fil-A will be opening in Maple Valley on June 4.

Located at 27264 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. SE, the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

While Chick-fil-A is a national chain, this franchise is operated by Justin Alley, who was born and raised in Enumclaw.

Alley worked at Chick-fil-A in Daytona Beach, where he discovered a passion for the brand and was inspired to make an impact on communities, leading him to pursue ownership.

To celebrate the big occasion, Alley and his team are inviting the community to show off their cow spots at a Moove-In Party on opening day. Guests who dress in cow print can receive one free entrée or kid’s meal.

Additionally, starting June 8, Chick-fil-A will deliver a variety of all-time fan favorite menu items, including the return of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages and seasonal Peach treats.

Finally, Cow Appreciation Day will make its long-awaited return on July 14, reviving a beloved Chick-fil-A tradition. Guests who show their spots and dress in their best cow-themed attire will receive a free entrée, in-restaurant only.