King County MLK award goes to Covington pilot killed in war

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn gives the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service award to Darren and Omayra Linse, on behalf of their daughter, Maj. Ariana G. Linse Savino, of Covington. COURTESY PHOTO, King County Council

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn on Tuesday, June 2 awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service posthumously to Maj. Ariana G. Linse Savino, a U.S. Air Force officer from Covington who was killed in service when her KC-135 crashed in Iraq on March 12.

Savino’s parents, Darren and Omayra Linse, received the award on their daughter’s behalf from Dunn, whose District 9 includes Covington. This marks the 11th year that council members have each selected someone from their district whose work embodies the spirit of King’s question, “What are doing for others?”

“Maj. Savino represented the very best of our community and our country,” Dunn said in a June 2 press release from his office. “She dedicated her life to serving others, breaking barriers, mentoring young people, and leading with courage and humility. Ariana made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others and our nation, and we will forever honor her memory with deepest gratitude.”

Savino was a Air Force officer whose life and career embodied the values of service, justice, mentorship and moral courage, according to the press release. Raised in Covington, she carried the spirit of her community into every space she served, from the classroom to the cockpit to the communities she uplifted.

Savino’s commitment to service began early through the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at Kentwood High School in Covington and continued at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, where she joined ROTC and earned a bachelor of science in aviation management. She commissioned into the U.S. Air Force in 2017 and quickly distinguished herself as a combat systems officer on the E‑8C JSTARS, becoming an instructor, evaluator, and flight commander, roles earned due to her outstanding peer leadership and tactical expertise.

What defined Savino was not only her excellence, but her deep belief in lifting others as she climbed, according to the press release. As one of the few Latina officers in her field, she traveled to Puerto Rico on multiple occasions to speak at universities, mentor young women, and kids, and advocate for greater representation in aviation and the military. She saw leadership as a responsibility to open doors for others, especially those who rarely saw themselves reflected in positions of authority.

In 2024, Savino earned her pilot wings and became a KC‑135 pilot at the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, where she served as chief of Current Operations. The squadron is part of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, but is stationed at Birmingham Air National Guard Base, Alabama.

She managed a $21 million flying-hour program, coordinated global taskings, and ensured mission readiness with precision and integrity. She deployed in support of U.S. Central Command operations, flying 348 combat hours across two aircraft, a testament to her skill, discipline and unwavering commitment to service.

Across every assignment, Savino was known for her ability to connect with people, according to the press release. She led with empathy, humility, and a fierce belief in the potential of others. Her peers describe her as a mentor, a bridge‑builder, and a source of strength who brought out the best in every team she touched. She championed diversity, empowered young women, and modeled the kind of leadership rooted in dignity, respect, and compassion.

Savino lived the values Dr. King championed, service above self, courage in the face of barriers, and a relentless dedication to uplifting her community, according to the press release. Her legacy continues to inspire Airmen, students, and families across Covington and beyond.