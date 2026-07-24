Motorcyclist loses leg in Kent crash with alleged DUI driver

Steven Polson had his left leg amputated after being injured July 15 in a Kent crash while riding his motorcycle, which was hit by an alleged DUI driver. COURTESY PHOTO, GoFundMe

Steven Polson was riding his motorcycle home from work to Covington along Central Avenue South in Kent when his life suddenly changed forever after an alleged DUI driver collided with him.

Polson, 32, was on his Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 6:12 p.m. July 15 in the right southbound lane. A 2001 Honda Acura TL going northbound on Central was in the center two-way turn lane and attempting to turn left into a parking lot at 832 Central Ave. N., according to Kent Police.

The Acura driver turned left between two stopped vehicles in the left southbound lane and in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to collide with the front passenger side of the sedan.

Paramedics transported Polson to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he underwent surgery to amputate his left leg, just above the knee.

Following the initial procedure, Polson had a second operation on July 17 to further refine his left leg to be compatible with prosthetics.

“Miraculously, he sustained no further injury aside from some scrapes and bruises,” according to an online update by his wife, Victoria.

“It’s hard to convey the acceptance and peace we feel, but please rest assured that is the case,” she said. “Steven’s spirit is intact – he’s cracking his characteristic jokes at every opportunity and facing each challenge head-on. I have been blessed and amazed by his resilience.”

Polson took his first steps on July 20 when an occupational therapist visited his hospital room, according to his wife. He also has used a walker unassisted and left his room vertically for the first time since arriving. Once discharged, he’s expected to be able to recover at home until his leg heals enough to be fitted for a prosthetic.

GoFundMe started

Friends have started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the ongoing medical costs.

“Everyone has surrounded us with so much love,” Victoria said in an online post. “It has been such a comfort to know how many people are in our corner during the dark moments of this time. As we round the corner on one week, it’s hard to grasp how far he has come in such a short time. Our spirits remain high and we are looking to the future with hope and determination.”

Driver faces charges

King County prosecutors charged the driver that collided with Polson with vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run and no valid operator’s license, according to charging documents filed July 20.

Walter Diaz-Larios, 34, of Kent, pleaded not guilty to the charges July 23 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. As of July 24, he remained in the county jail in Kent with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records. His next court hearing is Aug. 10, which will start a series of hearings when attorneys typically ask for more time to prepare the case.

After colliding with the motorcylist, Diaz-Larios continued driving into a parking lot and then ran from his vehicle, according to charging documents. An officer chased Diaz-Larios on foot and took him into custody just north of 757 Central Ave. N.

Diaz-Larios reportedly told an officer that he did not see the motorcyclist when making his left turn and ran because he was scared after the collision, according to charging papers. He agreed to perform voluntary field sobriety tests when an officer observed signs consistent with drug impairment. He reportedly told the officer he was addicted to methamphetamine.

A search warrant was obtained for samples of Diaz-Larios’ blood, which was drawn at Valley Medical Center in Renton. Analysis of the blood samples is pending with the Washington State Patrol toxicology laboratory.

Diaz-Larios is a repeat DUI offender and has a pending case in Kent Municipal Court for a possession charge and use of a controlled substance. He has convictions for second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief in 2022 and DUI in 2017, according to charging documents.