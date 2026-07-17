Kent-based Puget Sound Fire starts school supply drive

Puget Sound Fire, alongside the Puget Sound Firefighters Foundation, is launching a back-to-school supply drive through the month of August

“This is our second annual drive, with a mission to provide essential school supplies to students and teachers so they have what they need on hand as the school year kicks off,” according to a July 17 Puget Sound Fire media release. “As many of us know, the cost of school supplies has risen over the years, creating a growing financial burden for many families.”

This year’s efforts are being geared toward the 38 elementary schools in the Puget Sound Fire service area, including schools in the Federal Way, Highline, Kent, Tahoma and Tukwila school districts.

Items needed include pencils, crayons, dry eraser markers, kid scissors, glue sticks, folders, backpacks, Kleenex, hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes.

Donations can be dropped off at any of Puget Sound Fire’s 17 fire stations in Kent, Covington, Maple Valley, SeaTac and Tukwila.

Monetary donations can also be made through the Puget Sound Firefighters Foundation at

https://unionly.io/o/kentfirefightersfoundation/2026-back-to-school-supply-drive.