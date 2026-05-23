Local rivers carry extra risk after December flooding, officials say

Residents should watch out for drowning hazards on local rivers this summer, according to a statement from the King County executive’s office.

December’s historic flooding brought record-breaking flow rates to rivers such as the Snoqualmie and Green rivers, which are now full of logs, rocks and other debris. Flooding also shifted riverbeds, creating dangerous low spots, compounding the risk of the season’s below average water levels.

In a May 21 news release, officials note that even experienced swimmers, tubers and kayakers need to remain cautious.

“We’re fortunate to have spectacular wild rivers in King County, but they can be deceptively dangerous during summer,” said Mo McBroom, interim director of the Department of Natural Resources and Parks. “If you go to the same river corridor you’ve gone to in previous summers, be aware that there could be new drowning hazards that aren’t visible above water. When in doubt, stay out.”

The release said that the number of drowning deaths in King County has been high since 2018, and there were 25 preventable drowning deaths last year. The Snoqualmie and Green rivers together have accounted for 17% of those deaths.

King County’s life-saving tips for preventing drowning:

• Wear a life jacket.

• Don’t consume alcohol or drugs near open water.

• Always tell someone where you plan to enter and exit a river before you go out.

• To assist others in a river: Reach, throw, don’t go.

• When children are swimming or playing near the water, designate an adult to watch and stay nearby at all times.

• Sometimes the best decision is to not enter open water if conditions appear risky.

“The flooding we experienced this past year was unlike anything we’ve seen in recent memory and created new and sometimes hidden hazards in our waterways,” said Leon Richardson, King County Local Services director. “Whether you’ve been recreating on these waters for years or are heading out for the first time, we encourage everyone to stay informed, use caution and make safety a priority.”

For more information, visit kingcounty.gov/watersafety.