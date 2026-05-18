Covington man pleads not guilty to murder of his wife

A 41-year-old Covington man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder of his wife, Jodi Ann Cathcart, 36, after he allegedly stabbed her at least 48 times May 1 inside their home.

Kyle Wayland Cathcart entered his plea Monday, May 18 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, according to King County Superior Court documents. Judge Josephine Wiggs maintained bail at $60 million. Cathcart remains in custody at the county’s Maleng Regional Justice Center, according to jail records.

A judge agreed earlier this month with a King County prosecutor’s unusually high bail request because Cathcart told King County Sheriff’s Office detectives about a potential $6 million civil lawsuit settlement that was supposed to transfer into his bank account on May 1, according to charging documents filed May 7. He reportedly also had told his wife and members of her family about the money.

Cathcart later claimed to detectives he was lying the whole time about the incoming lawsuit money, and killed his wife to avoid being confronted about those lies, according to charging documents. Prosecutors asked for the high bail until they could confirm through bank records whether Kyle Cathcart received $6 million. If he had such money, he could afford bail and flee.

Jodi Cathcart died of multiple stab wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office which ruled her death a homicide. Jodi Cathcart was found fatally stabbed at a Covington home in the 25800 block of 186th Pl. SE, where the couple lived with their three young children, ages 7, 5 and 3, who were home during the killing. Kyle Cathcart initially reported the incident as a home invasion before King County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined him as the prime suspect in the death of his wife.

Detectives used Ring camera video footage and reportedly found black clothing, with blood on it, on a pile of garbage near the home that Kyle Cathcart wore during the killing. Nobody else was seen on video entering the house.

After the May 4 arrest of Cathcart for investigation of murder, detectives interviewed him again when he allegedly admitted that he planned to kill his wife. He said on the morning of the homicide, he put on Jodi’s clothes, retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed her numerous times. Cathcart told detectives he attempted to kill himself with the knife, but it was too dull. He said he then removed items from his wife’s wallet and went out the front door to stage a burglary, according to court documents.

Jodi Cathcart worked as an assistant codirector of Foster Champs of Washington, which works with foster families, according to coworkers.

During the arraignement hearing and before the defendant was brought into court, Kyle Cathcart’s attorney filed a motion to limit media filming of Cathcart’s face, which the judge denied.

Cathcart is scheduled to return to court June 22 for a pretrial hearing, one of many expected before a trial is held.