Auburn officer arrested for immoral communication with a minor accusation

An Auburn Police Department officer was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for alleged felony immoral communication with a minor.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carly Cappetto, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 15, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a commissioned Auburn Police Department Officer for felony immoral communication with a minor. Cappetto said that the officer was taken into custody without incident and was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the filing of formal charges.

Upon being notified of the investigation, Auburn Police Department Chief Mark Caillier worked with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate the officer’s arrest at the police station to ensure the safety of all involved, Cappetto said.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department. Our duty as officers is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, especially children,” Caillier said. “This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible, while still ensuring that due process is followed.”

Cappetto stated that the Auburn officer was booked into Pierce County Jail, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“Law enforcement agencies are entrusted by the community to uphold the law and protect the public,” Cappetto said. “That responsibility includes holding our own officers accountable when allegations of criminal conduct arise.”

Cappetto said that many law enforcement agencies maintain Internet Crimes Against Children units because crimes against children continue to occur within the community. She said that these crimes are often hidden from public view, making proactive investigations critical to protecting vulnerable victims.

This story will be updated as developments arise