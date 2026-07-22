Kent man, 21, pleads guilty to plot to fight for ISIS

A 21-year-old Kent man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Saed Ali Mirreh entered his plea July 22 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. Mirreh plotted with others to travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Mirreh was arrested in November 2025 at his Kent residence as he prepared to board a plane to Turkey with the goal of crossing into Syria to fight for ISIS. Mirreh was originally charged in the District of New Jersey with coconspirator 19-year-old Tomas-Kaan Jimenez-Guzel. Mirreh’s case was transferred earlier this month to the Western District of Washington.

U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones scheduled sentencing for Oct. 16.

According to the plea agreement, as early as July 2025, Mirreh began communicating with co-conspirators about traveling to Turkey to ultimately join ISIS as fighters. Mirreh knew ISIS had been declared a foreign terrorist organization. In late October 2025, Mirreh purchased an airline ticket to travel from Seattle to Istanbul on Nov. 16, 2025, to meet other members of the conspiracy and travel onward to Syria.

However, on Oct. 31, 2025, members of the conspiracy residing in Dearborn, Michigan were arrested for plotting an attack in the U.S. on behalf of ISIS, according to the DOJ. Mirreh and coconspirator Jimenez-Guzel moved up their flight to Turkey to Nov. 5, 2025. Mirreh was arrested at his Kent residence on Nov. 4, 2025.

Communications between the coconspirators reveal they discussed plans to participate in “jihad,” as well as detailed physical training, weapons, including firearms and improvised explosive devices, and how to avoid detection by law enforcement, according to the press release.

Conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Mirreh will not appeal his sentence if it is 20 years or less, according to the DOJ. Similarly, the government agrees it will not appeal the sentence if it is 20 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI.