Overnight I-405 closures return week of July 20

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. Photo provided by the Washington Department of Transportation

Overnight I-405 closures are back with the World Cup activity in Seattle now concluded.

All lanes of northbound I-405 from I-90 to Northeast Eighth Street will be closed fully overnight Wednesday, July 22, from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning. Signed detours will be in place.

Ramps closed during this time include eastbound I-90 on-ramp to northbound I-405, westbound I-90 on-ramp to northbound I-405, northbound I-405 off-ramp to Southeast Eighth Street / 116th Avenue Southeast, 112th Avenue Southeast on-ramp to northbound I-405 and Bellevue Way Southeast on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Partial lane closures on I-405 include:

Up to three lanes of northbound I-405 from SR 181 to Sunset Boulevard North closed nightly, Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Up to three lanes of northbound I-405 from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to Northeast Sixth Street closed nightly, 9 p.m. Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Up to four lanes of southbound I-405 from milepost 14.25 to I-90 closed nightly, Monday, July 20 to July 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 from Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast to Northeast 44th Street closed overnight, Friday, July 24, from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 900 to SR 181 closed overnight, Friday, July 24, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 from Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast to Northeast 44th Street closed overnight, Saturday, July 25, 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 900 to SR 181 closed nightly, Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24, from 10:30 p.m. to 5:15 a.m.

Additionally, All lanes of northbound and southbound Ripley Lane North from just north of the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to just south of the Eastrail Trail Trestle Undercrossing will be fully closed day and night, 11 p.m. Friday, July 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 27. A signed detour will be in place.

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project has an expected completion date of 2027. The new ETLs will connect to the existing express toll lane system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, as well as the SR 167 HOT lanes via the I-405/SR 167 Interchange Direct Connector, to create a 40-mile ETL system. The project is designed to improve speeds and trip reliability and support the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between Lynnwood and Tukwila.