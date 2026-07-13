Auburn girl top female finisher in Kent Cornucopia Days 5K race

Jeremy Valdez, of Kent, one of 359 participants in the 5K Race. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

Nina Blavka, 17, of Auburn, who recently finished her junior year at Auburn Mountainview High School, was the top female finisher in the Kent Cornucopia Days 5K Fun Run & Walk with a time of 19 minutes, 20.41 seconds.

Gig Harbor’s Jeremiah Jensen won the overall title on Saturday, July 11 along the Green River in Kent. Jensen, 32, covered the course in 17:21.48, the top time among the 359 participants in the run, according to results at runsignup.com.

“Your smiles, energy, and enthusiasm helped create an incredible atmosphere and made the event such a fun and exciting way to start the day,” according to a Facebook post by City of Kent Parks, which organized the annual race. “Congratulations to all of our participants, and a special shoutout to this year’s race winners. Your hard work and determination were exciting to watch.”

The race started and ended at Three Friends Fishing Hole. The course headed north along the Green River Trail, around Briscoe Park and briefly into Tukwila and headed back home. The course was certified and chip timed by Bell Lap Productions.

Results

(Top 5 Overall)

1st: Jeremiah Jensen, 32, of Gig Harbor, 17:21.48

2nd: Ryan Stamper, 20, of Covington, 17:32.97

3rd: Hector Cruz, 16, of Federal Way, 17:53.39

4th: Riley Onstot 17, of Renton, 18:11.47

5th: Ian Field 39, of Seattle, 18:16.96

(Top 5 Females)

1st: Nina Blavka, 17, of Auburn, 19:20.41

2nd: Maya Wentworth, 15, of Federal Way, 19:25.9

3rd: Laura Lindell, 33, of Bonney Lake, 21:02.12

4th: Amy Leal, 15, of Federal Way, 21:54.92

5th: Karla Aguillon, 23, of Kent, 22:21.05