Kentwood High unified athletes continue to impress

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The Washington State Special Olympics team had an exceptional performance at the Special Olympics USA Games from June 22-26 at the University of Minnesota campus.

Athletes from Kent and Renton took to the big stage and took home 11 medals in track and field.

Kentwood High School’s unified program continues to impress as they took home 10 medals on their own at the event in Minnesota.

Renton’s Abigail McLean took home a gold medal for her part in the 4×100 meter relay race, in which she was interviewed by ESPN following the win.

Kentwood’s lone gold medal came from Kallel Davis in the 400 meter dash. Davis helped Kent and team Washington finish sixth in the unified team category.

Silver medalists include the following:

• Erynn Siegele – 100M; 400M

• Anthony Mercado – 400M

• 4x100M Relay – Cindy Hernandez Hernandez, Anthony Mercado, Kya Anderson, Quincy Webber

(injured relay member, Koper Jones received an honorary medal)

• 4x400M Relay – Kallel Davis, Hannah Teter, Erynn Siegele, Anthony Mercado

• Hannah Teter – Shot put

• Cindy Hernandez Hernandez – Running long jump

McLean also took second in the shot put to finish her competitions with a strong performance.

Team Washington also had a couple bronze medal finishes as well on the track and a couple shot put throws. Kya Anderson finished third in the 200 meter dash while Davis and Webber both placed third in the shot put.

“Throughout the Athlete Village and competition venues, ESPN consistently highlighted Team Washington Unified Track & Field as a program that stood out for its exceptional sportsmanship and perseverance—a remarkable recognition on the national stage,” Chris Kunzelman, of the Kent School District, said in an email sent to The Reporter.

“This team truly exemplified the power of Unified sports—inclusion, teamwork, and excellence—while representing Kentwood and Team Washington with pride.”