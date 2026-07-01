Lake Meridian in Kent reopens for swimming with bacteria levels low

The Lake Meridian Park swim beach in Kent has reopened after updated water quality testing showed bacteria levels are low.

“It is now OK to swim or go in the water at Lake Meridian Beach,” according to a July 1 Public Health – Seattle & King County update. “Recent water tests found low bacteria, and there is no longer a public health risk.”

The timing is good since the city of Kent’s annual Fourth of July Splash celebration is Saturday, July 4. The forecast for that day is 77 degrees and sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

The beach at Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St., had closed June 17 due to high bacteria levels.

As always, swimming in natural bodies of water carries some risk of infection, according to a July 1 city of Kent Facebook post about Lake Meridian. To help protect yourself and your family, be sure to shower before and after swimming and avoid drinking lake water.

The water quality at the swimming area is monitored regularly throughout the summer, therefore if testing detects high bacteria levels or harmful algae the swim beach may be temporarily closed again, according to the city’s post.

Any closures will be posted on park signage and the city’s website.

Public Health – Seattle & King County had closed Lake Meridian to swimming after water tests found high bacteria, which means there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife. Germs from poop in the water can cause problems such as rashes, diarrhea (watery poop), throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever. It is also possible to get an infection in your eyes, ears, nose, throat, or skin. Children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of getting sick.

To receive testing updates, visit: KingCounty.gov/SwimBeach.