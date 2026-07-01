Auburn School District puts bond measure on Nov. 3 ballot

The Auburn School District’s (ASD) Board of Directors will send a bond proposition for voters to consider on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The board has proposed a fifth middle school to be built at property owned by the district along Sumner-Tapps Highway East, in between the highway’s junction of Lake Tapps Parkway East and 16th Street East.

Additionally, the proposal asks for major renovations to both the 59-year-old Cascade Middle School and 54-year-old Alpac Elementary School, according to a June 26 press release from the district.

Cascade Middle School will be entirely rebuilt at a new location about one mile away at I Street NE and 40th Street NE. Alpac Elementary School will be demolished and rebuilt at its current site, 310 Milwaukee Blvd. N., in Pacific.

If approved, the main goal of this proposal is to address middle school crowding. More than 1,100 middle school students attended classes in 43 portable [classrooms] across the four middle schools this school year, according to the press release. Two more portables will be added for this upcoming school year.

The bond package will not exceed $491 million, and if approved, the average cost of the bond is estimated at $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, according to the press release.

The proposal aims to also increase student safety, improve playgrounds and fields for schools and community use, provide infrastructure for modern technology, have better parking and access and have more energy-efficient heating, cooling and lighting, according to the district’s website.

In the November 2024 election, the community voted on this bond package with 55% of voters approving it, and again in the November 2025 election with 54% voting for approval. However, bond packages require a 60% supermajority.

“Since the majority of the community approved the proposition, the board is asking the community to consider it again,” according to the district’s statement.