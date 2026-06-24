Overwhelmed? It’s time to focus on just a few | In Focus

The Iran War, the Strait of Hormuz, inflation, the Ukraine conflict, AI, immigration and ICE, government corruption, mid-decade gerrymandering and rigging the midterms, SCOTUS’ decisions, Israel in Lebanon and Gaza, attempted assassinations, the firing of 60 Minutes anchors and the takeover of CBS by multibillionaires, the World Cup, drought and wildfires in the West, political divisions, drones, the Reflecting Pool, UFC cage boxing at the White House, removing Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, the coming hurricane season, election of a Muslim democratic socialist to be mayor of NYC, Senatorial candidate James Talarico winning the Texas Democratic Primary, Ken Paxton winning the Republican primary, Graham Platner winning the Democratic primary in Maine against long-term Senator Susan Collins….

The list could be lengthened. I think we can all agree that the term, “flooding the zone” can apply to our world right now. If you are feeling overwhelmed and stressed out, you’ve got a lot of company.

How are you coping with these stressors? If you’re like most people, you fall into one of two approaches: 1) blocking out uncomfortable information and ignoring all news through distractions and diversions, or 2) deciding you will only be concerned about issues you really have some power to bring about change.

Let’s look at each of these approaches to stress and weigh the benefits and costs of each.

1) Blocking out uncomfortable information through distractions and diversions:

Some people get caught up in sports: They get excited that the Mariners are now in first place. They focus on the pitchers and batters, and the opposition. Some of you are pining for the start of the football season. Others have gotten caught up in the World Cup competition which is being played in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S, including Seattle. You likely spend hours each day watching games and checking the rankings. Sports can be a diversion. But as soon as Seattle won the Superbowl, or the New York Knicks won the NBA championship, talk began over who will be the top teams in the upcoming season.

The problem with this approach is that the political strife and divisions do not disappear. You still have to eat and drive your vehicle to and from work. Prices are rising, but your paycheck is likely not keeping pace. You’re angry at the Republicans or you focus on the Democrats in Olympia who keep spending and raising taxes.

2) You decide you will focus on the areas where you can actually bring about change.

All the issues listed at the beginning of this column can be divided into areas where you have power to alter events, and areas where you have no power to do anything. First of all, become informed about the issues.

For all the political areas, we are given the power to vote. The midterms are coming in November. We the People get to decide on the political issues that affect us all. After you have become informed, you can get active. Donate money to candidates and influencers you think will actually represent you. That includes YouTube activists like Marc Elias whose Democracy Docket is working to protect voters from losing their voting rights. Elias’ organization files lawsuits against anti-voting advocates who are trying to deprive Americans of their power at the ballot box in states like North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida.

Brian Tyler Cohen with his No Lie organization is speaking out against injustice and lies and vote rigging across the nation. Others include The Beat with Ari Melber, and Michael Popock on Legal AF and the Meidas Touch. The Rachel Maddow Show is found on MS Now. YouTuber Heather Cox Richardson provides historical context for political and world events. Belle of the Ranch gives short well-researched analyses of current events. These YouTube commentators are my source of information. They all do an excellent job researching what’s really happening in the news without the influence of billionaire-owned legacy media trying to cater to the Trump administration and its lies.

Ignorance is not bliss. Get informed. Focus on what you can change, and keep learning. Don’t avoid. Don’t distract yourself. Face reality.

Richard Elfers is a columnist, a former Enumclaw City Council member and a Green River College professor.