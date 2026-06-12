Susan Ball | Obit

Published June 12, 2026

Susan Filbert Ball

September 10, 1938- June 6, 2026

Susan Filbert Ball passed away on June 6, 2026 in Maple Valley Washington at the age of 87 years. She was born on September 10, 1938 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Susan (many knew her as Suzie and Grandma Cookie) was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Austin Filbert Alexander and Warren Filbert; sister Judith Fulkerson; brother James Alexander, and brother Warren Filbert.

She is survived by her three children: Jennifer Hamor, Cynthia Wheeler and Cassandra Geotting; six grandchildren: Katie Hamor, Ray Hamor, Sarah Wheeler, Bill Wheeler, Travis Geotting and Christopher Geotting.

Susan grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and Council Bluffs Iowa, graduated from North High School and Grinnell College. After college, she married John Ball and worked as an English teacher while raising her family. While pursuing his medical education, the family moved many times including Boston, Omaha, Arizona, and Nashville. In 1971, the family moved to Kent, Washington and settled.

Susan later worked for Boeing as a manager and technical writer. Susan retired in 2000 and continued her love for writing, literature and learning by participating in book clubs, editing for her church newsletter and volunteering with local community groups.

Susan loved spending time with her family, neighbors and loved ones. Susan often hosted dinner parties, barbecues and holidays. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, game shows (Jeopardy) and conversing with family and friends.

Susan was a lifelong learner, researcher and reader. All that knew her knew her love for food and hosting. One of her famous quotes is “food equals love” and that was one of the many ways she showed love for those close to her. Susan would bake over ten kinds of Christmas cookies and other goodies that she would pass out every year. Susan also had great love for the holidays and all they represented-love, family, hope, giving and generosity.

Susan valued hard work, perseverance, forgiveness and loved harder than most. She will forever be remembered for her grit, humor, organization and commitment to those she loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

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