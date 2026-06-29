Summer league boys basketball final day takeaways

At the regular season finale of the summer boys basketball league at Auburn High School for area high schools, here are some takeaways before the playoffs begin.

Auburn

The Trojans are returning talent, but searching for star.

It is no secret that Auburn, who is coming off of its seventh league title in a row, will be the favorites in the 4A North Puget Sound League (NPSL) come November. But this year they are missing a top of the line star, or rather, waiting for one of their returners to take that next step to be ‘the guy.’ Isaiah Englund is the obvious choice to fill the shoes left by Daniel Johnson, Jaylen Petty and Carter Hansen of the past. Englund’s 6-foot-8-inch frame paired with his ability to shoot from distance makes him a difficult guard for a lot of players he will face.

If not Englund, the next on the list would be Emmanuel Rogers. A strong willed point guard, Rogers is the heart and soul of Auburn on the floor and last year was a leader on the court during his junior season. If he increases his scoring acumen, then he can definitely be the primary scorer. Finally is Leroy Kinnay, a freakishly athletic wing who is primed for another big year with the Trojans. Kinnay flashed his athleticism with a handful of alley-oop dunks and fast break slams in the regular season summer league finale.

Auburn has the horses this year to compete but instead of having the one true weapon, it’s going to be assault by a trio of highly skilled basketball players.

Kentridge

The Chargers’ guard trio is something to watch.

Kentridge surprised some people last year when it was in prime position to share a league title with Auburn before falling to Kentwood in the regular season finale. This year the Chargers lost a huge piece in Giovanni Moimoi the offseason following his senior year. But now the torch is passed to junior Jaylen Keowla. Keowla was the primary three-point threat for the Chargers last season and has one of the lowest heart rates on the court, no moment seemed too big for him.

He has some help in the backcourt this season in a couple different ways. Fellow junior Jamir Harris showed great feel and touch around the rim in the two games the Chargers played. Harris got to his spots and was an efficient scorer from outside consistently. Keowla worked well without the ball in his hands and Harris meshed well with Keowla. Ethan Monroe could be that third option for head coach Zac Webb and the Chargers. Monroe showed confidence with the ball in his hands and can also spread the floor well.

Kentridge lacks size so far in summer league, the three guards will score but without a presence inside, it will be a bit more difficult.

Kentwood

Without Brandon Tagle, Kentwood has work to do.

A new era begins at Kentwood, but familiarity returns on the floor for the Conks. Kentwood went just 4-4 in the eight regular season games, but was missing Jacob Bail for a good amount this summer. Losing a piece like Tagle is going to be a tough pill to swallow just because he did so much for head coach Blake Solomon and the Conks.

They did return every other starter from last season and a player like Caleb Ross will be thrust into the spotlight as the search for the ‘guy’ continues. As Brad Pitt said in Moneyball, Solomon will attempt to recreate Tagle in the aggregate. A difficult challenge to say the least, Ross and Bail showed they were excellent supplemental pieces, but they will have to take strides this year as primary options.

Keep an eye out for Bryson Manaway as well, who is entering his junior season. The lefty made some big shots for Kentwood last season and will step into the two guard position.

Tahoma

A duo for the Bears turned heads.

Tahoma finished third with a 6-2 record through the eight-game season, which was fourth in the standings behind Auburn, O’Dea and Kentridge. Tahoma finished fifth, snagging the final playoff spot in the district tournament last winter. On the final day of the regular season for summer league, both Jake Moen and Trevor Stonerock made an impact on the floor.

Stonerock is a mild mannered 6-5 wing for Tahoma head coach Rick Tripp and flashed an ability to score inside and beyond the 3-point line. Stonerock displayed crafty footwork and a great touch around the run for the Bears, but just didn’t have a high volume of touches. When he had the ball he made it count.

Moen on the other hand was much more ball dominant and aggressive. Both players had active hands on defense and ran in transition. Moen didn’t take a play off and that effort will pay dividends for the Bears come winter time.

Enumclaw

Carson Tice could be a dark horse for 3A NPSL First Team.

The Horners replaced Bonney Lake, which was playing at a team camp, but Enumclaw held its own in the Auburn Summer League’s final day. Specifically Carson Tice was making shots in his two games at Auburn High.

The 3A NPSL is going to be as wide open as it has ever been. Kentlake, Decatur, Kent-Meridian, Todd Beamer and Thomas Jefferson will scramble for that final playoff spot. That leaves the top four spots wide open. If Enumclaw gets going, Tice will play a big part in their season. Tice has a smooth shot and some crafty shot creating ability. In short spurts on June 25, the will-be junior shot the ball efficiently.

In just two games and short spurts, the 6-4 junior showed a bit of poise and can be a weapon for head coach Sam Oliver this winter.